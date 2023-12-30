One of the characters will be storming onto the stage is Weather, who in their first clue revealed they can be "unpredictable".

Weather will be competing against the likes of Maypole, Air Fryer and Bigfoot, who are only a few of the exciting characters part of the season 5 line-up.

With that in mind, who could Weather be? Read on for everything we know about The Masked Singer season 5 character.

Who is Weather? Clues, guesses and songs

Ready to storm the stage... it's Weather!

More information about Weather is yet to be revealed and fans will no doubt be guessing along as more clues are revealed about this character during the show.

Thankfully, we do have the first clue about the identity of Weather. Can you guess who it is?

Clue: "You know the weather is very unpredictable."

Could this be a celebrity who no one would even think could sing, let alone try their luck on The Masked Singer?

We'll be sure to keep you up to date right here with with all the latest clues, theories and guesses.

Once Weather performs, we will list their songs here.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer season 5 begins on ITV1 and ITVX on Saturday 30th December, when audiences will get the chance to see if Weather has got what it takes to fool the judges after an impressive performance.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

