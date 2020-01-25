"I'm gonna show you a different side of me – and another one of my outfits," says Duck before appearing on stage dressed in gospel singer's robes for a performance that prompts guest judge Donny Osmond to say "there's soul in there, baby".

Meanwhile, something on this week's episode convinces fellow panelist Jonathan Ross that the celeb behind the mask is a "young, political person".

Will her performance give you any more clues as to Duck's identity?

More like this

Advertisement

The Masked Singer is on ITV at 7pm on Saturdays