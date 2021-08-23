Gogglebox favourite Mary Cook dies aged 92

Mary Cook, who was a beloved member of the Gogglebox family, has died at the age of 92, the show confirmed.

Mary was a favourite among fans, appearing on several series with her best friend Marina Wingrove. Mary always sat on the left hand side, while Marina, whose flat they filmed Gogglebox in, was seated on the right.

The Channel 4 show shared the news on Twitter, with a statement saying: “We are extremely saddened to share that Gogglebox star Mary Cook passed away in hospital this weekend at the age of 92 with her family by her side.

“Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and dear friend to many, Mary, who worked in the hospitality trade, had been married and widowed twice.

“Bristolians Mary & Marina met at St Monica Trust retirement village over ten years ago and had been friends ever since. They joined Gogglebox in 2016 at the start of series eight and became instant fan favourites due to their brilliantly witty and often cheeky comments.

“Mary will be missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.”

As soon as Gogglebox announced the sad news, tributes began pouring in from fans on social media.

“An absolute TV icon and a national treasure as far as I’m concerned,” one said of Mary. “Constant telly gold. Won’t be the same without her.”

Another remembered the Gogglebox legend fondly, saying: “So delightful, cheeky, smart, sassy. RIP dear one.”

“Desperately sad news,” a third wrote. “We were so lucky to get to watch her on #Gogglebox. Thoughts are with her family and friends.”

In an interview with St Monica’s Trust, Mary and Marina previously explained how they ended up starring on Gogglebox together, saying they were spotted by a researcher for the show while out shopping together.

“I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says, ‘Do you ever watch Gogglebox?'” Marina said. “I said, ‘Well I have done,’ and she said, ‘Do you want to be on it?’ I thought, ‘I’m game for a laugh, like.'”

The researcher then asked if Marina had a friend who might want to be involved too. “And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter.”

“I was going shopping, so I asked them if they could wait until we got back,” Mary added.

“They came up to Marina’s flat, held cards up of different famous people and we had to talk about them.”