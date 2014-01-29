"We’re very proud to be going to BBC1," Mary told us at last night's Radio Times Covers Party, before adding: "I promise you that nothing is going to be changed.

"We are not going to be more severe. We’re going to be just as we are, following exactly the same format. Nothing is going to change.

"It’s part of its charm to stay as it is. It’s not too frightening, all we want is to find the best amateur bakers in Britain."

We might still be months away from crowning this year's best baker, but that doesn't mean that behind the scenes things aren't already gearing up for the new series.

"I am very excited about getting back in the tent," Berry told us. "We’ve had so many people wanting to be part of the Bake Off. I think it’s something like 13,000 already, so it is very exciting."

"I can’t wait for everything to start. Everybody’s so enthusiastic and of course it is getting Britain baking."

Watch the interview:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IH0zxmQRJFU

The Great British Bake Off will air on BBC1 later this year

