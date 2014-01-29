Mary Berry: Moving to BBC1 won't change The Great British Bake Off
GBBO might be moving from BBC2 to BBC1, but judge Mary Berry has promised the cooking competition will "stay as it is"
Britain's bakers can relax. Hit cooking competition The Great British Bake Off might be moving up the ladder to BBC1, but that doesn't mean the show is going to change one jot.
In fact, queen of baked goods and GBBO judge Mary Berry has personally promised us that "nothing is going to change."
"We’re very proud to be going to BBC1," Mary told us at last night's Radio Times Covers Party, before adding: "I promise you that nothing is going to be changed.
"We are not going to be more severe. We’re going to be just as we are, following exactly the same format. Nothing is going to change.
"It’s part of its charm to stay as it is. It’s not too frightening, all we want is to find the best amateur bakers in Britain."
More like this
We might still be months away from crowning this year's best baker, but that doesn't mean that behind the scenes things aren't already gearing up for the new series.
"I am very excited about getting back in the tent," Berry told us. "We’ve had so many people wanting to be part of the Bake Off. I think it’s something like 13,000 already, so it is very exciting."
"I can’t wait for everything to start. Everybody’s so enthusiastic and of course it is getting Britain baking."
Watch the interview:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IH0zxmQRJFU
The Great British Bake Off will air on BBC1 later this year