Berry, 83, revealed on the Graham Norton Show: "I was arrested 25 years ago. I was going to the US to do some cookery demonstrations and was worried that there might be problems so I weighed out all the ingredients – flour, sugar – and put them all in little plastic bags.

"When I arrived at the airport the sniffer dogs made a bee-line for me.

"Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells. It was alarming."

Lesson learned: don't, under any circumstances, put white powders in see-through plastic bags and then try to enter the United States.

Unfortunately, Berry didn't do herself any favours under questioning.

She explained: "When I was asked if was going to make money from the stuff, I said, 'I do, and my fee has already been agreed.'"

The cookery judge will soon be back on our screens in new BBC1 series Britain's Best Home Cook, also starring Strictly host Claudia Winkleman.

“I didn’t ask anything about it once I knew Mary was on board," Winkleman told Graham Norton. "I just wanted to be with her!"

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday 20th April at 10.35pm on BBC1