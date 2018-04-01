Check out the trailer below.

The eight-episode series, which was formerly called Britain's Best Cook, is set to air on BBC1 later this year. It will see 10 passionate home cooks battle it out to be crowned as the best in Britain, attempting to perfect their own versions of dishes that define British home cooking along the way.

“I am never more at home than when I have my judging hat on," Berry said of the series when it was announced last August. "This series is going to encourage proper home cooking which I have always championed and I cannot wait to start. Claudia, for me, is the icing on the cake."

If you feel like your life is lacking adequate levels of Mary Berry, you're in luck - series 1-7 of The Great British Bake Off are now streaming on Netflix UK.

Britain's Best Home Cook will air on BBC1 later this year.