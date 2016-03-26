Thanking @antanddec in advance for kindly providing me more dialogue than I had in #TheForceAwakens #LoquaciousLuke https://t.co/7QyzsSlmDL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 24, 2016

He does a good moody wordless stare though, right?

Hamill will appear on the show tonight as the 'guest announcer', providing links between the various antics of Ant and Dec. So he's pretty sure he'll have a lot to say. Although he does admit it could be quite amusing to simply stand and stare into space as the show provided subtitles instead...

Is @itvtakeaway plan to have announcements subtitled while I just silently stare a good idea?#MuteMark #HushedHamill https://t.co/nVWw4ErmcL — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 25, 2016

However, we're obviously hoping Hamill will speak up as he's already admitted it's highly likely he'll spill some secrets of the upcoming eighth film.

May the words be with you.

See Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway at the earlier time of 6:00pm tonight on ITV