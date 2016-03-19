.@itvtakeaway weeks away but I'll start getting nervous ASAP-Hope LIVE TV doesn't trigger inadvertent #EP8 spoilers! https://t.co/QEjo7WWd9u — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 16, 2016

Of course if he does accidentally leak anything we won't be there with pen and paper in hand ready to write it all down and spread it on the internet, oh no, no, no....

Hamill is already enjoying teasing fans on Twitter as filming continues on the as-yet-unnamed Rian Johnson-helmed sequel. In particular, it's the origins of characters Rey and Finn that are keeping him occupied, with a teasing tweet on co-star John Boyega's birthday his latest fun with his followers.

