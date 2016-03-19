Mark Hamill is nervous he'll leak Star Wars VIII spoilers live on Saturday Night Takeaway
The actor is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec's show and thinks he might just let some things slip
Star Wars fans, be sure to tune into Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on March 26th because Mark Hamill is pretty sure he's going to leak some Episode VIII spoilers on it.
The actor, who has reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in the return of the franchise, is joining the show – for one night only – as the guest announcer. And he's admitted he'll be getting nervous well before he takes to the sound booth.
.@itvtakeaway weeks away but I'll start getting nervous ASAP-Hope LIVE TV doesn't trigger inadvertent #EP8 spoilers! https://t.co/QEjo7WWd9u
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 16, 2016
Of course if he does accidentally leak anything we won't be there with pen and paper in hand ready to write it all down and spread it on the internet, oh no, no, no....
Hamill is already enjoying teasing fans on Twitter as filming continues on the as-yet-unnamed Rian Johnson-helmed sequel. In particular, it's the origins of characters Rey and Finn that are keeping him occupied, with a teasing tweet on co-star John Boyega's birthday his latest fun with his followers.
See Saturday Night Takeaway from 6:00pm on ITV