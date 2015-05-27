Marc Metral, his dog Wendy and a hula hooper among Thursday’s BGT semi-final acts
Classical musicians The Kanneh-Masons and Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer choice Boyband will also make their bid for this year’s final
We’re speeding through the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals and now Thursday’s jam-packed line-up has been revealed.
Simon Cowell will barely be able to contain his excitement as Marc Metral and his ‘talking’ dog Wendy return. Meanwhile Ant and Dec will be hoping their Golden Buzzer act Boyband impress the judges and viewers with their funky footwork. Yes, Boyband are dancers, not singers.
Dubbed ‘the best worst act of all time’ Jeffrey Drayton will return to have another bash at magic, no doubt decked out with a pair of rollerskates.
Lisa Sampson will be back with all of her hula hoops and The Kanneh-Masons return to dazzle us with more of their beautiful classical music.
There’s plenty of singers to look forward to too, with young Maia Gough returning after wowing with a Whitney cover and 15-year-old Isaac Waddington who won over the judges with his vocals and piano playing during his original audition.
Here’s the full line-up and a peek at their original auditions:
Boyband: 5-piece dance group (Ant & Dec’s Golden Buzzer)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkhhNfYwFIw
Isaac Waddington: 15-year-old singer/pianist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L69X-e3ftN8
Jeffrey Drayton: Magician/entertainer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZILzfuxSkU
The Kanneh-Masons: brother and sister group of classical musicians
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_E1sVaxNQU
Lisa Sampson: Hula Hooper
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCvAl2Vr7as
Maia Gough: 12-year-old singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG63_nwX8tw
Marc Metral: dog ventriloquist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1inR2b7PS5M
OK Worldwide: 4 piece dance/acrobatic group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4NuFmcY4Tc
The Neales: singing father and son group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQl3njbs-ag
Britain's Got Talent continues Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV, with results from 9:30pm