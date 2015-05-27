We’re speeding through the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals and now Thursday’s jam-packed line-up has been revealed.

Simon Cowell will barely be able to contain his excitement as Marc Metral and his ‘talking’ dog Wendy return. Meanwhile Ant and Dec will be hoping their Golden Buzzer act Boyband impress the judges and viewers with their funky footwork. Yes, Boyband are dancers, not singers.

Dubbed ‘the best worst act of all time’ Jeffrey Drayton will return to have another bash at magic, no doubt decked out with a pair of rollerskates.

Lisa Sampson will be back with all of her hula hoops and The Kanneh-Masons return to dazzle us with more of their beautiful classical music.

There’s plenty of singers to look forward to too, with young Maia Gough returning after wowing with a Whitney cover and 15-year-old Isaac Waddington who won over the judges with his vocals and piano playing during his original audition.



Here’s the full line-up and a peek at their original auditions:

Boyband: 5-piece dance group (Ant & Dec’s Golden Buzzer)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkhhNfYwFIw

Isaac Waddington: 15-year-old singer/pianist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L69X-e3ftN8

Jeffrey Drayton: Magician/entertainer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZILzfuxSkU

The Kanneh-Masons: brother and sister group of classical musicians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_E1sVaxNQU

Lisa Sampson: Hula Hooper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCvAl2Vr7as

Maia Gough: 12-year-old singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG63_nwX8tw

Marc Metral: dog ventriloquist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1inR2b7PS5M

OK Worldwide: 4 piece dance/acrobatic group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4NuFmcY4Tc

The Neales: singing father and son group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQl3njbs-ag

Britain's Got Talent continues Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV, with results from 9:30pm

