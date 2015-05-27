Dubbed ‘the best worst act of all time’ Jeffrey Drayton will return to have another bash at magic, no doubt decked out with a pair of rollerskates.

Lisa Sampson will be back with all of her hula hoops and The Kanneh-Masons return to dazzle us with more of their beautiful classical music.

There’s plenty of singers to look forward to too, with young Maia Gough returning after wowing with a Whitney cover and 15-year-old Isaac Waddington who won over the judges with his vocals and piano playing during his original audition.

Here’s the full line-up and a peek at their original auditions:

Boyband: 5-piece dance group (Ant & Dec’s Golden Buzzer)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkhhNfYwFIw

Isaac Waddington: 15-year-old singer/pianist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L69X-e3ftN8

Jeffrey Drayton: Magician/entertainer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZILzfuxSkU

The Kanneh-Masons: brother and sister group of classical musicians

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_E1sVaxNQU

Lisa Sampson: Hula Hooper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCvAl2Vr7as

Maia Gough: 12-year-old singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dG63_nwX8tw

Marc Metral: dog ventriloquist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1inR2b7PS5M

OK Worldwide: 4 piece dance/acrobatic group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4NuFmcY4Tc

The Neales: singing father and son group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQl3njbs-ag

Britain's Got Talent continues Thursday at 7:30pm on ITV, with results from 9:30pm