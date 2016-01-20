But guess who's behind her in the audience? Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan. Joy.

At least Williams is taking the news in her stride. In fact, she has a plan for how to deal with Morgan should he step out of line.

In case you were wondering, 'Needle' is not just any pin prick: it's the small but deadly sword her character Arya Stark carries in Game of Thrones.

More like this

Time to add Piers to that 'Kill list', Arya?

Advertisement

Watch the 2016 National Television Awards this Wednesday 20th January from 7:30pm on ITV.