'I’m just so busy at the moment I don’t have time to film,” the 30-year-old told the Daily Star.

“I’m basically just there for Binky at the moment, but this will be my last full series. I will keep popping up from time to time though.”

In an Instagram post on the subject, Locke added: “Last weekend turning 30 and a new chapter has begun! And I have never been more excited about where I am right now.. a new adventure has started and I can't wait for the year ahead! Always love you and thank each and every one of you for all your support!”

Locke has had time away from the show in the past, taking a break in 2013 for two years after appearing in the first five seasons only to return more recently, but the news will still be a blow to viewers as they watch another of the series’ remaining original cast members walk off into the sunset. Sad times for SW10.

Made in Chelsea airs on E4 Mondays at 9.00pm