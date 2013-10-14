"They put those in," she informed RadioTimes.com. They do WHAT?! "Well, no, they don't put them in," she backtracked, realising the top secret info she'd inadvertently let slip. "Yeah, they do!" interjected Mark-Francis.

"It’s just, it’s the same if you watch EastEnders," explained Cheska. "Any show has awkward pauses to make it more of an interesting scene, and perhaps we’re talking faster than normal. I don’t know," she squealed, all in a flap now the truth was finally out.

And that wasn't the only juicy detail Cheska revealed during our tête-à-tête. It turns out the MIC original seriously considered departing the show with Ollie Locke when he announced he was quitting earlier this year.

"There was a point where we were going to leave together, but I decided I wasn’t ready to go and I was enjoying it so much. And I’ve just started my own PR company and I really wanted that to be promoted throughout the show.

"I was quite nervous about coming to the series without him because that’s all I’ve ever known and he’s my flatmate, I still live with him. He’s my best friend and it’s always been Cheska, Ollie and Binky. Obviously Binky kind of went into a new friendship group last series and it was Cheska and Ollie, and now it’s just Cheska."

