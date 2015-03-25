The 70-second teaser sees the cast leave Chelsea and wreak havoc in suburbia instead.

We are used to seeing them indulge in upper-class antics like clay pigeon shooting, polo and pavement pounding, laden down with shopping bags... but not quite like this.

Binky and her pony ruin a football game in the park while Louise and her American boyfriend Alik have a pillow fight, in someone else's bed.

Jamie, Stevie and Sam are practising their aim, but instead of shooting clay in the countryside they are destroying a pile of plates in some poor woman's back garden. While after a day of shopping Lucy Watson and Stephanie Pratt climb into a waiting car for a lift home, from a confused dad with a baby strapped to his chest.

As if that's not enough from the residents of SW3, the gang will also be joined by five new faces in series nine, who were revealed earlier this week on MIC's official Twitter feed:

This lot aren't disturbing the peace just yet. But it's really only a matter of time...

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 soon