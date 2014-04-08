They may be spoilt rich kids whose greatest worry is a hair out of place but the Made in Chelsea cast continue to pull in the viewers. Last night's season-seven opener of the E4 reality show drew its biggest overnight ratings ever, averaging 866,000 viewers – a 5.1% share of the 10-11pm TV audience – and beating the previous record (held by the series five debut) by 58,000 viewers.

Advertisement

The episode peaked with just under 1 million viewers and won the highest share of 16-34-year-olds for its time slot.