Made in Chelsea series seven opener attracts biggest ever audience
The E4 reality show returned with a bang last night as Lucy, Jamie, Binky and Alex provided plenty of on-screen dramatics
They may be spoilt rich kids whose greatest worry is a hair out of place but the Made in Chelsea cast continue to pull in the viewers. Last night's season-seven opener of the E4 reality show drew its biggest overnight ratings ever, averaging 866,000 viewers – a 5.1% share of the 10-11pm TV audience – and beating the previous record (held by the series five debut) by 58,000 viewers.
The episode peaked with just under 1 million viewers and won the highest share of 16-34-year-olds for its time slot.
Made in Chelsea's series seven launch featured plenty of melodrama to reel in the viewers, with Jamie and Lucy coming face to face for the first time on camera since he cheated on her in Miami over Christmas, and Binky and Alex's relationship under scrutiny as rumours circulated of his infidelity. Meanwhile, queen of mean Victoria Baker-Harber turned over a new leaf and attempted to make amends with Cheska.
Despite its success, MIC's new record doesn't come close to E4's highest rating programme of all time, the finale episode of The Inbetweeners, which landed an overnight audience of 3.0m (a 14.56% audience share) back in October 2010, rising to 4.2m after consolidation.
