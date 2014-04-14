Everyone still has an opinion on the gossip that Alex has been playing away from home. Cheska continued to don her "sympathetic friend face" while discussing the rumours at length with just about anyone who would listen - Stevie, Lucy, Fran, Binky... And we couldn't help but feel for poor Binks as yet another one of her friends reduced her to tears with more speculative gossip.

But, while Binky was drying her eyes, Alex was telling everyone how fed up he was - it begs the question, is his frustration a clever ruse to conceal his womanising ways?

For most of the episode, his denials just about cut it but during the closing moments of tonight's episode, Cheska (who else?) received a text from an anonymous sender containing the ominous words: "Hey babe, I found out some news about Alex you need to hear." Uh-oh.

It looks like Alex's number might just be up, especially as we see Cheska peddling her new-found knowledge about town in the trail for next week. It looks like we're about to get plenty more waterworks from Binky...

Made in Chelsea continues next Monday at 10:00pm on E4

