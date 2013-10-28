1. Spencer wears a towel shirt. A TOWEL shirt.

And he's not the only one to make a dreadful style decision during tonight's episode... Jamie rocks an eye-watering orange jacket and Phoebe, who we've been promised is stylish, turns up with a shocker of a nose ring. Ouch.

More like this

2. The skateboard is back...

Check out that smouldering stare from the genius behind Boulle Industries. Not the sort of look you'd expect from a skateboarder, eh? But if you've missed Francis's chosen mode of transport, you're in luck as Boulle's board makes a welcome return during tonight's episode.

3. Tut, tut, Jamie.

Look at the worry and angst etched on to Mr Laing's face – the signs of a man up to no good. Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted the imminent altercation between Jamie and his two women – Phoebe and Lucy – during the trail for this week's episode, and it's fair to say the leopard print lover is about to get his comeuppance. Look out for plenty more sheepish looks...

4. Meet Tiffany and Belle...

In week one we were formally introduced to Freddie and Miffy (yes, that really is his name), but it's taken 'til episode three for us to get a proper glimpse of new girls Belle (left) and Tiffany. What can we tell you? Well, they're very giggly, they're best friends, and they're being nicely lined up for a romance with the two boys. Or so we thought. One of the girls catches the eye of an MIC regular during tonight's episode, which could ruffle a few feathers among their friendship group...

5. Binky lands a fella.

It's been a long time coming but it looks like Binky is about to have some luck in love. She's already revealed she's in a secret romance with one of her MIC co-stars, and after a watch of the trail for this week's episode, it doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to work out who it is. But tonight we finally see Binks and Alex Mytton flirting away, much to the chagrin of his current squeeze, Fran. We're holding our breath until Phoebe catches wind of this latest development...

Tonight's episode of Made in Chelsea begins at 10:00pm on E4

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes