"I have had relationships which haven’t been covered which has been good, but this one couldn’t really happen and not be covered because he’s also a cast member!"

Cryptic, indeed, and the lady herself isn't giving much away: "I can’t say too much, obviously, on who it is but you’ll have seen the person before, and it just happened naturally and quite nicely."

So, who could it be? We've done a bit of digging and come up with a few likely candidates... First up: Stevie. Perenially single, poor Stevie is always on the lookout for a girlfriend, but never has much success with the ladies compared with his silky-tongued best pal, Andy.

Or could it be one of the new boys in town, Freddie and Miffy? It's a right of passage for a new recruit to try their chances with Chelsea's single ladies, but could their charms have worked on Binky?

Or... has Binky been getting cosy with last series' newcomer, Alex Mytton? Yes, he dated her best pal, Lucy, but this is Chelsea where friends swap BFs and GFs faster than you can say Bloody Mary. And a quick spy of the pair's Twitter accounts suggests Binks may have risked Phoebe's death stares and stepped out with model Alex. Could it be love? Find out tonight at 10pm on E4...

