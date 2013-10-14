Binky Felstead reveals secret romance with a Made in Chelsea co-star - but who is it?
"I always said I don’t want to be in a relationship on the show but obviously when we joined three years ago we signed our lives away, so you have to have it on camera"
Lovely, lovely Binky. Never had much luck with the Made in Chelsea boys, has she? A one-night stand with Andy went nowhere, a date with Spencer turned into a firm friendship, and don't even get us started on that love rat Jamie. But it looks like things are on the up in series six, as she reveals details of her first relationship on-camera...
"I am absolutely terrified," she told RadioTimes.com. "I always said I don’t want to be in a relationship on the show but obviously when we joined three years ago we signed our lives away, so you have to have it on camera. Which is obviously nice, but at the same time it can be terrifying.
"I have had relationships which haven’t been covered which has been good, but this one couldn’t really happen and not be covered because he’s also a cast member!"
Cryptic, indeed, and the lady herself isn't giving much away: "I can’t say too much, obviously, on who it is but you’ll have seen the person before, and it just happened naturally and quite nicely."
So, who could it be? We've done a bit of digging and come up with a few likely candidates... First up: Stevie. Perenially single, poor Stevie is always on the lookout for a girlfriend, but never has much success with the ladies compared with his silky-tongued best pal, Andy.
More like this
Or could it be one of the new boys in town, Freddie and Miffy? It's a right of passage for a new recruit to try their chances with Chelsea's single ladies, but could their charms have worked on Binky?
Or... has Binky been getting cosy with last series' newcomer, Alex Mytton? Yes, he dated her best pal, Lucy, but this is Chelsea where friends swap BFs and GFs faster than you can say Bloody Mary. And a quick spy of the pair's Twitter accounts suggests Binks may have risked Phoebe's death stares and stepped out with model Alex. Could it be love? Find out tonight at 10pm on E4...