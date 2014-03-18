"We’re very excited about the world of Made In Chelsea travelling to America," said executive producer Sarah Dillistone. "New York has a scene buzzing and is sophisticated enough to rival Chelsea, so it feels like the next natural step. We’re going to see the cast out of their bubble for the first time since the show began and I’m sure the result will be nothing like we’ve seen before."

The brand new six-part series is set to air on E4 this August and comes after a stellar year for the scripted reality show. The cast picked up a surprise gong at last May's Bafta TV Awards with the recent sixth series pulling in an average of over a million viewers before coming to a dramatic climax last Christmas.

But fans needn't wait until summer to see which West London haunts their favourites are frequenting, with Made in Chelsea hitting screens once again for a seventh series this April. For the first time fans can get an exclusive look at the cast's rowing and romancing on 4OD 48 hours before the Monday evening broadcast, while the Made In Chelsea gaming app also returns with brand new features and additional cast members.

More like this

Follow @RadioTimes