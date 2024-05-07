LUNA has been involved in music since her childhood, and after releasing her first single in 2018, she's ready to represent Poland at the 2024 Eurovision song contest. But who exactly is LUNA? Here's what we know.

Who is Poland Eurovision 2024 entry LUNA?

LUNA at the London Eurovision Party. Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

Age: 24

Instagram: @musicofluna

LUNA's music experience ranges from singing in a folk band to performing at the Grand Theatre National Opera in Warsaw. She's released numerous singles, one album, and her own extended play.

When it comes to performing in the first semi-final, LUNA confesses that she is a "little bit nervous."

"I am trying not to focus on where I am going to rank when all is said and done," she said. "There are so many wonderful artists and I feel like we're all winners. I just really want to go there and make a memorable performance, something that will uplift the audience and make them step out from their world for a few minutes."

How old is LUNA?

LUNA was born on 28th August 1999. She is 24 years old.

What nationality is LUNA?

LUNA was born in Warsaw, Poland. She is Polish.

What has LUNA said about representing Poland at Eurovision 2024?

LUNA at the London Eurovision Party. Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

"The last days and weeks have been pretty intense for me, but I have never been happier in my life," LUNA said in an interview with Eurovision World. "The energy that I get from people and the work I get to do here is just a dream."

She continued: "I have never expected this kind of atmosphere, of family and unity. I've just always thought of Eurovision as a performance on a massive stage but it's way more than that now. It's this amazing journey and this whole process that we're all in together."

What is Poland's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Poland's 2024 Eurovision song is called The Tower. It was written by LUNA herself.

"I wrote The Tower about how I feel and how we feel as human beings, how we tend to hide ourselves and tend to feel overwhelmed," she said.

"We tend to put ourselves in worse positions than we're at, and I have to say that I used to be a pessimist when it came to thinking about myself and my music.The song's rhythm is very positive, but the same cannot be said to its lyrics. It's about struggling and having to find your way."

Where did Poland come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Blanka performing at the Eurovision 2023 final. Dominic Lipinski, Getty Images

Last year, Blanka represented the country with the song Solo. The country ended up finishing 19th overall with 93 points.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following at Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

