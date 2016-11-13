It sees the judges spend eight weeks in a search for talented individuals to form a band. The successful ones will eventually join the cast of a brand new stage show featuring the music of Barlow’s band Take That.

Lulu, who also collaborated with Barlow on Take That hit Relight My Fire, will give her expert opinion as she helps the judges whittle down the groups to five final bands who will go forward to compete in the live shows and a chance to join the touring musical.

Glee star Amber Riley will appear as a judge during the first round of the competition, which will be presented by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc.

Other announcements on the judging panel for the live shows will be made in due course.

Lulu said: “I have always loved working and sharing in the success story that is Take That. So the chance to bring my experience and knowledge of West End musicals, to help cast for a new show, feels a privilege and I am thrilled to do it."

Let It Shine will air on Saturday nights on BBC1 in the New Year