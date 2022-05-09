Who is Lucrezia Millarini? Meet The Games 2022 contestant

Stepping up to the plate is journalist Lucrezia Millarini. Under the watchful eye of The Games hosts Holly Willoughby, Freddie Flintoff, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott, Millarini will compete against the likes of Love Island's Wes Nelson, Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton and influencer Phoenix Brown - who is the daughter of popstar Mel B.

A batch of celebrities are about to take on some of the hardest sporting challenges of their life, as The Games returns to TV following 16 years off air.

So, who exactly is Lucrezia? And where might you have seen her name before?

Here's everything you need to know about Lucrezia Millarini, including the other reality TV shows she has taken part in.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Lucrezia Millarini?

Lucrezia Millarini Getty Images

Age: 46

Instagram: @lucreziaitv

Twitter: @lucrezianews

Lucrezia Millarini is a journalist and television presenter, who currently works for ITV News.

In December 2010, she joied ITV News London as the Entertainment Correspondent. Three years later, she was appointed a newsreader. Since 2015, she has presented the ITV Weekend News. She now regularly presents the main 6pm programme as well as the ITV Evening News and the ITV News at Ten.

As well as this, Millarini has also reported for ITV's flagship current affairs programme, On Assignment.

Some of Millarini's well known presenting gigs include reporting on the births of two of the royal babies and the coverage of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In 2020, Lucrezia took part in the 12th season of Dancing on Ice. She was the second contestant to be eliminated.

Advertisement

The same year, she won an episode of Celebrity Mastermind, which aired in December 2020.