When is Love in the Countryside on TV?

Love in the Countryside airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC2.

What's it about?

The show is along the same lines as ITV's 2001 series, The Farmer Wants a Wife. The new format, presented by Sara Cox, follows six farmers, a vet and a farrier (that's a specialist in horse hooves), who have all struggled to find romance amongst the rolling hills and fields of sheep.

They first gather at a countryside hotel to read the "love letters" sent in response to their online dating profiles, before meeting in real life during speed-dating "interviews".

Who is taking part?

BBC2 have sought out a crop of dating hopefuls from a variety of background – you can find out more about them here.

Who is presenting?

That would be Sara Cox – best known for fronting the likes of The Great Pottery Throw Down and Back in Time for Tea, as well as hosting the Radio 1 Breakfast Show between 2000 and 2003. She now fronts Sounds of the 80s on Radio 2.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.