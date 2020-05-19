The show is seeking to cast a range of people from different generations, with producers also suggesting people should apply for the show if they were separated from their partner during the war.

Producers are clearly hoping to rekindle romances through the show too, as you must be single to apply - they are looking for people who have spent years pining for their one true love, not just those idly wondering what their ex is up to these days. Unlike Long Lost Family, where biological bonds nearly always make for happy and heartfelt reunions, the moment when former lovers see each other again could have real jeopardy. We're already obsessed.

As yet there is no word about which channel will broadcast the show, or who the hosts would be, although surely Long Lost family presenter Davina McCall would be a brilliant choice. We still remember her matchmaking prowess on Streetmate all those years ago!

Can I apply for Lost Love Stories?

Yes applications are still open via production company Wall to Wall's website. All applicants must currently be single and over the age of 18. You can also email longlostloves@walltowall.co.uk or call 020 3301 8577 to register your interest in the series.

When is Lost Love Stories on?

So far, there has been no hint of a release date on Lost Love Stories, probably because it hasn't been made yet!

We'll keep you up to date with a start date when it's announced.

