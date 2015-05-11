The TV presenter – who hosts The Lorraine High Street Fashion Awards next week – adds that high-street shops are doing more than before to provide clothes for a range of women. "They're a lot better when it comes to plus sizes, maternity wear and, particularly, more mature women.

"They've realised that there are lots of women aged 50 and over who still look good and want to dress reasonably fashionably."

Kelly – who has hosted her daytime show Lorraine since 2010 – also lists Meryl Streep as one of her favourite interviewees. “She had no entourage, nothing. She just sat down, asked if she had croissant crumbs around her mouth. And she’d had no work done to her face, you could tell. We all have a few crow’s feet but she looked incredible. She’s a class act.”

More like this

And when it comes to looking good herself, Kelly says “diets don’t work for a start”.

Advertisement

“I walk everywhere, have an incredible fitness instructor and do zumba, which is basically like going to a nightclub without the booze.”

Find the full interview and much more in this week's Radio Times, available in newsagents and on the Apple Newsstand from Tuesday 12th May