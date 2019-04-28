What time did the celebrities finish the London Marathon 2019?
Candice Brown, Chris Evans and many more famous faces are taking part - but how long has it taken them to run 26 miles?
The London Marathon 2019 is well under way and the famous faces braving the 26.2 mile course are en route to the finish line. Bake Off winners, presenters and actors are among those joining the race, but who will finish in the fastest time?
We’ll bring you news of all the celebrity finishers right here...
London Marathon 2019 celebrities
Chris Newton - finishing time 02:45:24
Former Team GB cyclist (Charity: Anthony Nolan)
Nell McAndrew - finishing time 03:15:08
Model/TV personality (Charity: Dementia Revolution, Cancer Research UK, Caudwell Children)
Leon Ockenden - finishing time 03:22:08
Waterloo Road/Coronation Street actor (Charity: Softbones)
Amelie Mauresmo - finishing time 03:22:45
The former world number one tennis player is a marathon regular, and competed in the New York City race last year. However, this is the former Wimbledon winner's first London Marathon experience.
Jamie Peacock - finishing time 03:35:44
Former England Rugby League captain (Charity: Sue Ryder)
Hannah MacLeod – finishing time 03:43:31
Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player (Charity: Beat Eating Disorders)
Paul Konchesky – finishing time 03:51:03
Former Premier League footballer (Charity: Rainbow Trust Children's Charity)
Matt Brammeier – finishing time 03:53:28
Former professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)
Nikki Brammeier – finishing time 03:53:28
Professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)
Ed Gamble – finishing time 03:54:20
Comedian (Charity: JDRF)
Jenni Falconer – finishing time 03:58:17
TV/Radio presenter (Charity: The Children's Trust)
Paul Tonkinson - finishing time 03:59:45
Comedian/podcaster
Rob Deering – finishing time 03:59:46
Comedian/podcaster (Charity: Parkinson's UK)
Marcus Bean – finishing time 03:59:57
TV chef (Charity: Teens Unite Fighting Cancer)
Cel Spellman - finishing time 04:13:33
Radio presenter (Charity: WWF)
Helen Skelton – finishing time 04:15:29
The TV presenter and former Blue Peter star has said she also plans to swim the channel as part of a relay team in 2019. (Charity: Prostate Cancer UK)
Keith Senior – finishing time 04:31:53
Former Rugby League player (Charity: The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust)
Sam Attwater - finishing time 04:23:38
EastEnders actor, Dancing On Ice 2011 winner (Charity: The Children's Trust)
Charlie Webster - finishing time 04:43:04
TV presenter
Chris Evans - finishing time 04:48:33
The Virgin radio host and former BBC presenter is also running for Dementia Revolution, a joint initiative by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer's Research UK. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Katie Chapman - finishing time 04:51:23
Former England footballer (Charity: Plan international)
Kirsty Gallacher - finishing time 05:32:34
TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher is gearing up for her first marathon since leaving Sky Sports in 2018 (Charity: Safe Hands)
Mark Wright - finishing time 05:04:59
The Apprentice 2014 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Kellie Shirley - finishing time 05:08:05
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Laura Wright - finishing time 05:14:22
Classical singer (Charity: David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation)
Natalie Cassidy - finishing time 05:27:44
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Saffron Barker - finishing time 05:32:22
Lifestyle YouTuber (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Tanya Franks - finishing time 05:41:40
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Scott Mitchell - finishing time 05:41:40
Husband of Dame Barbara Windsor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Jake Wood - finishing time 05:59:19
The EastEnders actor says he is inspired to run this year by his co-star Dame Barbara Windsor, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Jane Slaughter - finishing time 06:05:32
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Candice Brown - finishing time 06:16:16
The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner says she is running in aid of alzheimer's research after seeing her grandfather with the condition. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Jamie Borthwick - finishing time 06:26:34
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Emma Barton - finishing time 06:26:35
EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Abdullah Afzal - finishing time 06:43:17
Citizen Khan actor (Charity: Penny Appeal)
Adam Woodyatt - finishing time 06:45:18
EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt is another EastEnders favourite running as part of 'Barbara's Revolutionaries', a team set up to support Dame Barbara Windsor. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)
Saffron Lempriere
The Only Way Is Essex star (Charity: Children with Cancer UK)
Dani Rowe (DNS)
Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist (Charity: Great Ormond Street Hospital)
Jonathan Pearce
The Match of the Day commentator is a regular face at the London Marathon. His charity, The Lily Foundation, was set up in memory of his niece Lily Merritt, who died when she was just eight from a rare and incurable heart disease. (Charity: The Lily Foundation)