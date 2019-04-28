We’ll bring you news of all the celebrity finishers right here...

London Marathon 2019 celebrities

Chris Newton - finishing time 02:45:24

Former Team GB cyclist (Charity: Anthony Nolan)

Nell McAndrew - finishing time 03:15:08

Model/TV personality (Charity: Dementia Revolution, Cancer Research UK, Caudwell Children)

Leon Ockenden - finishing time 03:22:08

Waterloo Road/Coronation Street actor (Charity: Softbones)

Amelie Mauresmo - finishing time 03:22:45

London Marathon Celebrities: Amelie Mauresmo

The former world number one tennis player is a marathon regular, and competed in the New York City race last year. However, this is the former Wimbledon winner's first London Marathon experience.

Jamie Peacock - finishing time 03:35:44

Former England Rugby League captain (Charity: Sue Ryder)

Hannah MacLeod – finishing time 03:43:31

Olympic gold medal-winning hockey player (Charity: Beat Eating Disorders)

Paul Konchesky – finishing time 03:51:03

Former Premier League footballer (Charity: Rainbow Trust Children's Charity)

Matt Brammeier – finishing time 03:53:28

Former professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)

Nikki Brammeier – finishing time 03:53:28

Professional cyclist (Charity: Headway)

Ed Gamble – finishing time 03:54:20

Comedian (Charity: JDRF)

Jenni Falconer – finishing time 03:58:17

TV/Radio presenter (Charity: The Children's Trust)

Paul Tonkinson - finishing time 03:59:45

Comedian/podcaster

Rob Deering – finishing time 03:59:46

Comedian/podcaster (Charity: Parkinson's UK)

Marcus Bean – finishing time 03:59:57

TV chef (Charity: Teens Unite Fighting Cancer)

Cel Spellman - finishing time 04:13:33

Radio presenter (Charity: WWF)

Helen Skelton – finishing time 04:15:29

London Marathon Celebrities: Helen Skelton

The TV presenter and former Blue Peter star has said she also plans to swim the channel as part of a relay team in 2019. (Charity: Prostate Cancer UK)

Keith Senior – finishing time 04:31:53

Former Rugby League player (Charity: The Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust)

Sam Attwater - finishing time 04:23:38

EastEnders actor, Dancing On Ice 2011 winner (Charity: The Children's Trust)

Charlie Webster - finishing time 04:43:04

TV presenter

Chris Evans - finishing time 04:48:33

London Marathon Celebrities: Chris Evans

The Virgin radio host and former BBC presenter is also running for Dementia Revolution, a joint initiative by the Alzheimer's Society and Alzheimer's Research UK. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Katie Chapman - finishing time 04:51:23

Former England footballer (Charity: Plan international)

Kirsty Gallacher - finishing time 05:32:34

(Getty)

TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher is gearing up for her first marathon since leaving Sky Sports in 2018 (Charity: Safe Hands)

Mark Wright - finishing time 05:04:59

The Apprentice 2014 winner (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Kellie Shirley - finishing time 05:08:05

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Laura Wright - finishing time 05:14:22

Classical singer (Charity: David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation)

Natalie Cassidy - finishing time 05:27:44

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Saffron Barker - finishing time 05:32:22

Lifestyle YouTuber (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Tanya Franks - finishing time 05:41:40

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Scott Mitchell - finishing time 05:41:40

Husband of Dame Barbara Windsor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Jake Wood - finishing time 05:59:19

London Marathon Celebrities: Jake Wood

The EastEnders actor says he is inspired to run this year by his co-star Dame Barbara Windsor, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Jane Slaughter - finishing time 06:05:32

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Candice Brown - finishing time 06:16:16

London Marathon Celebrities: Candice Brown

The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner says she is running in aid of alzheimer's research after seeing her grandfather with the condition. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Jamie Borthwick - finishing time 06:26:34

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Emma Barton - finishing time 06:26:35

EastEnders actor (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Abdullah Afzal - finishing time 06:43:17

Citizen Khan actor (Charity: Penny Appeal)

Adam Woodyatt - finishing time 06:45:18

London Marathon Celebrities: Adam Woodyatt

EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt is another EastEnders favourite running as part of 'Barbara's Revolutionaries', a team set up to support Dame Barbara Windsor. (Charity: Dementia Revolution)

Saffron Lempriere

The Only Way Is Essex star (Charity: Children with Cancer UK)

Dani Rowe (DNS)

Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist (Charity: Great Ormond Street Hospital)

Jonathan Pearce

London Marathon Celebrities: Jonathan Pearce

The Match of the Day commentator is a regular face at the London Marathon. His charity, The Lily Foundation, was set up in memory of his niece Lily Merritt, who died when she was just eight from a rare and incurable heart disease. (Charity: The Lily Foundation)