The American actor starred alongside Teri Hatcher in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman in 1993. The show ran until 1997, with four series.

“I don’t see [me returning to the role] as a possibility as they have that British dude…” he added with a smile. “I think Henry’s great, I think Henry does a great job.”

Of the new-look Superman, Cain is impressed with Henry Cavill. But he notes how the current big-screen version, which for Cavill kicked off with 2013’s Man of Steel, is very different to what he offered.

“I think it’s a different incarnation from what we did. The things we had in Lois & Clark were humour and romance and I think there’s no humour and no romance at all. When they try and put it in and inject it it doesn’t really work. It’s a bit more action. It’s dark. I think Henry’s very good but it’s a very different incarnation.”

Cain insisted there’s no jealousy when it comes to seeing someone else in the famous role.

“No, I think it’s great. I think it’s fantastic, I have no problem passing the torch. I saw him and said good luck, go get it!"

Cain hasn’t entirely left the superhero world behind either as he currently plays Supergirl’s foster dad in the series of the same name. “That’s a cool show,” he said.

But for now, that Lycra is needed for real flying (something he admitted actually terrifies him) as he tackles ski jumping, skeleton and more. And he’s certainly ready: “I am in it to win it.”

See The Jump tonight from 7:30pm on Channel 4