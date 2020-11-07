"We can't wait to tour with you! Also a massive thank you to all the bands who took part in [Little Mix: The Search].

"And of course thank you to everyone who applied, our guest performers, our amazing crew and everyone who watched and voted! This has been the most incredible experience, thank you for joining us on The Search!"

After three live shows and a competitive audition process, presenter Chris Ramsay announced the vocal and instrument band as the competition's winners, beating out other contestants YChange, Melladaze and Nostalia for the chance to support Little Mix on their next world tour.

The group, who were put together by Little Mix prior to the live shows, won the public vote with their rendition of Oasis' Don't Look Back in Anger and One Direction's Drag Me Down.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson was missing from tonight's live final after falling ill prior to the show.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the group said: "Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of Little Mix The Search.”

Little Mix: The Search concludes on BBC One on Saturday November 7th.