Why is Jesy Nelson missing tonight's episode of Little Mix The Search? Here's everything you need to know.

Where is Jesy?

Little Mix announced earlier today that Jesy Nelson would be missing tonight's final after feeling unwell.

A spokesman for the group said in a statement: "Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search."

"She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMAs [Europe Music Awards]."

Little Mix also commented on the news via Twitter, writing: "We're so sad Jesy won't be able to join us tonight, but we have such an amazing show in store for you all."

Nelson is the second member of the group to miss Little Mix The Search's live shows after Jade Thirlwall was forced to self-isolate towards the end of October and appeared via video link during the first Battle of the Bands episode.

Both Nelson and Thirlwall appeared with other members of the group to judge last night's semi-final, which was scheduled to air last Saturday but was postponed after Boris Johnson's last-minute lockdown announcement.

Little Mix: The Search concludes on BBC One on Saturday November 7th. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.