The series’ first live episode was scheduled to air on 7pm on 16th October 2020, but has now been replaced by an edition of Pointless Celebrities. The ‘battle of the bands’ instalment was due to be hosted by comedian Chris Ramsey and feature performances from the Little Mix: The Search contestants.

So, will the contest return in some form? The good news: yes! Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Little Mix: The Search.

Why isn't Little Mix: The Search on TV tonight?

The show was forced to postpone its first live instalment after “a small number” of its production crew tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement realised on Wednesday 14th October, the show said: “We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“Due to the format of the show, we have made the decision to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage COVID-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

When will Little Mix: The Search be back?

The BBC have said they “hope” the show will return on air on Saturday 24th October. Of course, this will depend on further coronavirus infections and local restrictions.

Little Mix: The Search will continue on BBC One on 24th October. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.