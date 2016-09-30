But it wasn't all serious. Sir Terry also joked of his disappointment at not being offered the chance to front Strictly Come Dancing when it relaunched in 2004 – a job that eventually went to Bruce Forsyth and Tess Daly.

"I presented Come Dancing for seven years on the television, traipsing around the country. What thanks did I get for it? After seven years the public was still convinced it was being done by Peter West! When Strictly Come Dancing came up they didn't give it to me – they gave it to somebody who was about 20 years older than me."

Sir Terry Wogan: 50 Years at the BBC is on BBC1 at 9pm on Friday 30th September