Indira Varma, best known for playing Ellaria Sand in HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, has revealed that she is "in bed" with the virus and "it's not nice".

The actor was due to star in a West End production of The Seagull alongside fellow Game of Thrones alumnus Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), but the play has been put on hold due to the global pandemic.

Lusardi, who has previously appeared on Dancing on Ice, has also revealed to fans that she is "extremely ill with corona at the moment," following a tweet from a fan requesting a celebrity video message.

Lusardi appeared on Dancing on Ice in 2008, finishing in sixth place – while her other reality TV appearances include Celebrity MasterChef 2011, where she reached the final five.