Asked if he'd ever take part, Gallagher told GQ: "No, thank you very much. No f**king chance mate. With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?"

Um... at this point, his partner Debbie Gwyther corrected him: "It’s called Gavin and Stacey and you’ve never watched it."

Gallagher responded: "I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead."

Gallagher may be no fan of Carpool Karaoke, and he may never have watched Kevin and Perry (sorry, Gavin and Stacey) – but he's not completely out of the loop. Back in June he admitted he was completely addicted to Love Island, hiding away at Glastonbury to keep up-to-date with the ITV reality show.