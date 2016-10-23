Lowe was in fourth place after the Saturday show, but was left in the bottom two after the judge’s votes were collated with the viewers'. But the judging panel unanimously decided to keep Lowe in the show after she re-performed her mime-artist-style Charleston, which Bruno described as “the stronger dance on every aspect – technique and performance".

When asked by presenter Tess Daly what had been her highlight, Joseph said: “Learning a new dance every week has just been lovely, working with him [Du Beke] has been an absolute joy and we’ve laughed a lot.” She also said she would miss Du Beke the most.

This year now marks Du Beke’s 14th Strictly season without a win.

The remaining ten couples will return next week for a special spooky Strictly as the dance-floor turns Halloween themed: Saturday 29th October at 6.45pm with the results show on Sunday 30th October at 7.15pm on BBC1.