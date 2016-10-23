Lesley Joseph is the fifth celebrity to leave Strictly 2016
The Birds of a Feather actress faced Daisy Lowe in the dance-off, but failed to win over the judges with her Tango
Lesley Joseph –Strictly's oldest ever female contestant – has become the fifth celebrity to depart the dance-floor.
The Birds of a Feather actress – whose fortune-teller-themed Tango was criticised by all judges for several missteps – finished joint second-to-last alongside Olympian Greg Rutherford. Joseph and dance partner Anton Du Beke didn’t improve their ranking after the public vote and the duo faced a dance-off against model Daisy Lowe and pro Aljaz Skorjanec.
Lowe was in fourth place after the Saturday show, but was left in the bottom two after the judge’s votes were collated with the viewers'. But the judging panel unanimously decided to keep Lowe in the show after she re-performed her mime-artist-style Charleston, which Bruno described as “the stronger dance on every aspect – technique and performance".
When asked by presenter Tess Daly what had been her highlight, Joseph said: “Learning a new dance every week has just been lovely, working with him [Du Beke] has been an absolute joy and we’ve laughed a lot.” She also said she would miss Du Beke the most.
This year now marks Du Beke’s 14th Strictly season without a win.
More like this
The remaining ten couples will return next week for a special spooky Strictly as the dance-floor turns Halloween themed: Saturday 29th October at 6.45pm with the results show on Sunday 30th October at 7.15pm on BBC1.