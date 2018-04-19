In an interview with the Daily Mail, Goodman is quoted as saying: "This may be my last season. It's the end of my contract and they may not want to have me any more.

"They might have had enough of me. I don't want to retire totally but I'm quite happy doing nothing — reading a book and pottering in the garden."

The ballroom king was Head Judge on Strictly Come Dancing until last year, when he decided to retire from the hit BBC1 show. He said that he "couldn't do the flying backwards and forwards" that came with judging both the BBC and US shows simultaneously.

He also explained how his Strictly contract was renewed on an annual basis, whereas he had signed a four-year contract in America that he was still honouring.

More like this

Advertisement

“I’ve got one more to do,” Goodman explained last November. “I’ve had people say, ‘Fancy leaving Strictly and still doing the American one’. It was nothing to do with that. I love Strictly. Strictly gave me everything.”