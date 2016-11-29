League of Festive Fandoms Task 1: Choose your Captain
It's time for the fandoms to decide who'll lead them to League of Festive Fandoms glory
Published: Tuesday, 29 November 2016 at 0:00 pm
13 fandoms will go head to head in RadioTimes.com's League of Festive Fandoms but before they can face off they need to pick a Captain to lead them - and a Vice Captain to back them up.
Advertisement
The person with the most votes will become Captain, and the person with the second highest number of votes will become Vice Captain.
Who'll lead your squad? Vote below to decide. And remember, the Captain and Vice Captain with the most votes overall will win a bonus point for their teams.
VOTE CLOSES WEDNESDAY NOV 30TH @ 1PM GMT
VOTE NOW IN CLASH OF THE CAPTAINS!!!
Advertisement
Banished
[embed]http://polldaddy.com/poll/9593083[/embed]
More like this
Rally Team #Banished on Twitter
What is the League of Festive Fandoms?
How do I play The League of Festive Fandoms?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement