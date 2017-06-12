He may have lost the election to May, but Lord Buckethead's career has since proved significantly more buoyant than the beleaguered PM, making an appearance in the latest episode of US comedy politics show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Lord Buckethead appeared live and in person in the New York studio. Watch the clip in full here.

Oliver urged May to name Lord Buckethead as the new Brexit minister to handle negotiations with Brussels.

More like this

“Is it an absurd idea? Yes!” Oliver admitted. “But it would not even be close to the stupidest thing you’ve ever done.”

Advertisement

All hail the intergalactic space lord.