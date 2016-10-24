The true horrors of the show became clear as a pair of Victorian knitting dolls appeared on screen.

This has not helped my Sunday night fear. Sound effects courtesy of MammyK #AntiquesRoadshow pic.twitter.com/qRi1EckEPH — amy (@amy_kir1) October 23, 2016

So far, so utterly terrifying. But that was only the start. Soon viewers noticed a man in the background. OF EVERY SHOT.

Spot the long frizzy haired guy in the red t shirt in every shot tonight #AntiquesRoadshow — LizziexHillier (@lizhillier1) October 23, 2016

Some say if you held your TV up to a mirror then he’d disappear.

And then the man/minion of the anti-christ summoned a demonic eagle/white parrot to join him to spy on the foreground.

You can catch Antiques Roadshow on BBC1, 8pm next Sunday. Bring holy water.