Last night's Antiques Roadshow was all kinds of creepy
Sunday night. Weekend done. Time to sit back, turn on the box and — THERE'S A SATANIC DOLL’S HEAD ON ANTIQUES ROADSHOW WHAT IS HAPPENING?
Yes, last night, viewers who switched over to BBC1's Antiques Roadshow inadvertently opened a portal into the seventh circle of hell, hosted by the lovely Fiona Bruce.
The true horrors of the show became clear as a pair of Victorian knitting dolls appeared on screen.
This has not helped my Sunday night fear. Sound effects courtesy of MammyK #AntiquesRoadshow pic.twitter.com/qRi1EckEPH
— amy (@amy_kir1) October 23, 2016
So far, so utterly terrifying. But that was only the start. Soon viewers noticed a man in the background. OF EVERY SHOT.
Spot the long frizzy haired guy in the red t shirt in every shot tonight #AntiquesRoadshow
— LizziexHillier (@lizhillier1) October 23, 2016
Some say if you held your TV up to a mirror then he’d disappear.
And then the man/minion of the anti-christ summoned a demonic eagle/white parrot to join him to spy on the foreground.
You can catch Antiques Roadshow on BBC1, 8pm next Sunday. Bring holy water.