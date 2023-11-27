"We are doing a very difficult project right now," he explained.

"We had no idea and neither did our contributors, but the husband fell gravely ill and has passed away during the filming process, and it makes the narrative very hard to graft. Because you think where do we go [from here]?"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It's not the first such case for the beloved architectural series, which has been running for more than 20 years.

McCloud also recalled the episode featuring Lucie Fairweather and Nat McBride, which aired in 2011.

"[Lucie] and her young husband in their late 20s were going to build this beautiful little chalet bungalow with amazing architecture – he was a sustainability campaigner; she’s a teacher," he said.

"On day one he announces on camera that he's got stomach cancer. He passed away six months later, and we had one day's filming in the can."

Read more:

He added: "And then 18 months later, Lucie rang up and said, 'I'm going to do this by myself', with her two children. She did it with architect Gerry Tate, who held her hand through the process, guided her through it. Sometimes you don't know where [a situation] will go, and it can turn such a positive corner."

The episode was one the series' most moving, with McCloud going on to catch up with Fairweather and revisit her Scandinavian-inspired home in Woodbridge in 2013.

Grand Designs continues on Wednesday 29th November at 9pm on Channel 4.

Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.