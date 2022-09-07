Grand Designs' Kevin McCloud gives glimpse at future of home-building

In an exclusive RadioTimes.com clip, McCloud teases that "change is coming" to Britain's construction industry, which he says is "notoriously slow at embracing change".

A brand new season of Grand Designs premiered last week, with Kevin McCloud returning to our screens to give us an insight into the most exciting left-field home-building projects in the UK.

The second episode will see the beloved presenter meet Kate and Rob, who live in a home prefabricated by Rob's grandfather in the 1940s. Though originally designed to be lived in for just 10 years, the factory-built home has lasted well past its sell-by date.

When McCloud meets them, Kate and Rob are looking to replace their home with a bespoke, modern version, also prefabricated. Just like the home Rob's grandfather built, the couple's new home will be designed and put together in a factory.

However, some interesting new techniques will be used. Thanks to volumetric modular construction, their home will take just six weeks to build – that's the plan, anyway.

In the clip below, McCloud visits the factory in Darby where their home will be built, and seems very excited about the atmosphere and the "perfectly accurate" engineering of the homes.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, McCloud had previously opened up about whether the current housing crisis has affected the show.

“It’s about the third time around that we’ve had a big jolt to the economy,” he said. “All our contributors are thinking hard, and they’re working with people who are brilliant. If they’re faced with a real difficulty, they will think of a cheap and clever solution to get out of it.”

It seems like volumetric modular construction could be just that.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Grand Designs season 22 continues on Wednesday 7th September at 9pm on Channel 4. Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.