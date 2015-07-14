An eclectic bunch if ever you’ve heard one.

Episode one's full line-up is as follows: Sean Lock, Kay Burley, Alex James, Bill Oddie, Sally Phillips, Hugh Dennis, Tony Hadley, Emily Atack, Christian O’Connell, Charlie Brooks, Joe Lycett, Nicky Clarke, Alison Hammond, Brian McFadden and Michael Vaughan.

Those taking part in episode two are: Ken Livingstone, Meera Syal, Kate Humble, Russell Kane, Vic Reeves, Rebecca Front, Milton Jones, Amanda Lamb, Ed Byrne, Natalie Cassidy, Una Foden, Jenny Jones, Isy Suttie and Dave Spikey.

Putting their general knowledge to the test in episode three are: David Baddiel, David Haye, Rhod Gilbert, Bruno Tonioli, Sara Pascoe, Gary Delaney, Shobna Gulati, Cathy Newman, Matt Forde, Sam Thompson, Rob Beckett, Claire Richards, Olivia Lee, Greg Rusedski and Eve Pollard.

And competing in episode four are: Caroline Quentin, Julian Clary, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Gyles Brandreth, Gareth Thomas, Donna Air, Rhod Gilbert, Henning Wehn, Nina Wadia, Tyger Drew-Honey, Zoe Lyons, Naga Munchetty, Louie Spence, Paul Chowdhry and Ellie Taylor.

Ed de Burgh, commissioning editor for entertainment at Channel 4, said: “We’re thrilled to have the supreme quizmaster Adam Hills at the helm keeping our fifteen celebrities in check. Watching Britain’s top celebrity minds battle it out in the Fifteen To One challenge will certainly be unmissable television”.