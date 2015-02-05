The pop star admitted he hadn’t wanted to win as much as some of his fellow housemates, including Michelle Visage and Calum Best, and responded to criticism from some viewers that he had been boring during his time in the house.

“I’m quite an outspoken person – I’d like to think my friends would say I’m quite entertaining – [but] in there you just can’t get a word in edgeways,” he said, adding that Perez had not necessarily made that any easier.

“From the minute he wakes up, eight o’clock in the morning – ding! – he’s on, until 2am in the morning. It was like a lunatic asylum at one point. He’s screaming broadways songs in someone’s ear and they’re crying and someone else is being sick and I’m thinking what am I doing in this house?”

After following Kavanagh out of the house – with only a brief acknowledgement of his housemates – Perez himself said "Like me or not, I’m just happy that I got a chance to be silly, be crazy, be me," but also claimed that the phenomenon known as The Perez Show was "a defence mechanism... an attempt to protect myself and protect my heart."

Perez said he had been having trouble sleeping during his time in the house, and had even been proscribed sleeping pills by the Big Brother doctor, admitting he was glad the experience was over.

“I am so happy to be out of the house," he said. "I’m happy that the persons that are gonna be there on Friday are the ones who want to win. I wanted to go home two weeks ago.

"I know what I experienced in that house… If I could go back in time and do it again, I wouldn’t..."

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm tonight with the final at the same time on Friday