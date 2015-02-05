But while many viewers – not to mention Perez's fellow housemates – believe it's all been simply an effort to raise the celebrity blogger's profile, feed his ego and generally make Big Brother all about him, Perez has come out with a different story...

"The Perez Show I created as a defence mechanism," he told host Emma Willis in an exit interview, after becoming the second casualty, behind Kavanagh, of Wednesday night's double eviction.

"Pretty early on I started getting a lot of negative energy from the people in that house so I did it to protect myself, and protect my heart. So whenever The Perez Show was on, it was me, but it was a way of not allowing myself to be hurt. It was like putting a guard up. It was covering my heart in a seal.

"People probably didn’t get that in the house..."

Celebrity Big Brother continues at 9pm tonight with the final at the same time on Friday