The Channel 4 show has returned for the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser and they had no shortage of celebs willing to take part. One of those famous faces is someone we all know very well from our screens - Katherine Kelly.

Get your fundraising hat on as the Great Celebrity Bake Off continues this week, and once again it's a pretty good line-up stepping into the kitchen this week.

But while we know that Katherine has the skills when it comes to showing her acting chops, how will she fare when she tries her hand at the most elite baking show around?

Here's all you need to know about Katherine Kelly!

Who is Katherine Kelly?

Katherine Kelly Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Age 42

Job Actress

Instagram: @katherinekel

Twitter: @katherine_kelly

Katherine Kelly first became a household name when she won the part of Becky McDonald on Coronation Street - a role she played from 2006 until she bowed out in 2012.

After winning multiple awards for Corrie, she has not struggled for work since. Her drama, Cheat, is addictive viewing and other shows she has been seen in include Doctor Who spin-off Class, Innocent, Criminal: UK, Liar, and Bloods.

Who will Katherine be competing against?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

