Instead, an episode of DNA Journey will now air at the same time, after the ITV News and Weather.

The schedule switch is in light of the passing of Draper, who died aged 56 after a four year battle with Covid.

The former lobbyist spent his final days with his family by his side, according to Garraway, who announced the news of her husband's death in a moving Instagram post.

She wrote: "I'm sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know, he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

"I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

The pair got married in 2005 and have two children. Garraway took a step back from her radio and TV work once her husband's health had deteriorated to help care for him. For her emotional ITV documentary about Draper's health battles, Finding Derek, she won a National Television Award in 2021.

The former Labour Party lobbyist was paid tribute to by Sir Tony Blair, who wrote on the news of his death: "I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

"It is extraordinary and remarkable that Derek survived so long after the ravages of Covid. And that was in large measure due to the love Derek had for his family and they for him. This also says something very special about Derek.

"He was a tough, sometimes ruthless, political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side. But underneath that tough exterior, he was a loving, kind, generous and good-natured man you wanted as a friend."

Blair added: "He was an important part of the New Labour story, at the centre of things right at the beginning. But most important of all, he was a good colleague and great friend. And we will miss him deeply."

