The Good Morning Britain co-presenters sent Garraway a message of support, with Reid saying: "I know I speak for all of the team and all of our viewers when we send our love to Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper.

"We send him every ounce of strength as he recovers from coronavirus. Our love to him and Kate Garraway."

Morgan went on to thank the NHS workers before adding, "[Kate and Derek] are going through what so many families are going through. It's agonising. I hope it all turns up OK".

Garraway's spokesperson confirmed Draper's diagnosis on Friday, stating: "Kate's husband, Derek Draper, has been taken to hospital and is being treated in intensive care with a confirmed case of COVID-19. He was admitted on Monday and has since tested positive for the virus.

"Kate hasn't been tested, however she has also been displaying mild symptoms, also since Monday, and as a result has been on strict isolation with her children at home."

