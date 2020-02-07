The radio presenter sparred with fellow panellists Grace Blakeley and BBC radio presenter Nihal Arthanayake, who both agreed that cuts had led to the situation where Bravery was allowed out unattended.

Dale struggled to put his opposing view across and was interrupted during his argument, before he declared: "OK, I won't speak. Right, that's it."

Presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard attempted to convince him to stay on the programme and put his view across, but he refused, tearing off his microphone before storming off the set.

He later tweeted about the incident, informing his followers: "I enjoy my early mornings on @GMB with @Jacqui_Smith1 because they’re all about civilised discussion. Today’s was not. It was about closing me down. I decided it wasn’t worth hanging around. Apologies to @kategarraway, @benshephard & @CharlotteHawkns but enough is enough."