The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place this year in Nice, France, following Lissandro's winning performance in 2022 with his song Oh Maman.

STAND UNIQU3 will be singing the song Back to Life, which was created by songwriters Sky Adams, Jakke Erixson and Jack Hawitt.

Here's everything we know about STAND UNIQU3 below..

Who are STAND UNIQU3?

Instagram: @standuniqu3

STAND UNIQU3 are comprised of talented young singers Hayla, Maisie and Yazmin.

Hayla, 12, is from Liverpool, and cites Rihanna as her biggest inspiration. According to the BBC, Hayla's grandfather was a backing dancer for the 1987 UK Eurovision Song Contest entry.

Maisie is 13 and hails from Essex. Her passions are singing, dancing and acting on stage.

Yazmin is 12 and from Newcastle. Yazmin is experienced in performing in front of crowds, as she enjoys Latin and ballroom dancing.

What have STAND UNIQU3 said about representing the UK at Junior Eurovision 2023?

"I think we have a good chance. We have good competition, though," the girl group recently told CBBC's Newsround.

"We're not just proud of ourselves, we're proud of every contestant so far, because it takes guts to do something like this. Even if we don't come out on top, we'll still be proud of ourselves and everyone else who has entered the competition."

STAND UNIQU3. BBC/Justin Downing

Patricia Hidalgo, director of BBC children’s and education, added: "We have a great song and high hopes for our brilliant trio, STAND UNIQU3, and we want families everywhere to cheer on Hayla, Maisie and Yazmin and watch them represent the UK in the competition across BBC Two, CBBC and iPlayer."

More like this

What song will STAND UNIQU3 be representing the UK with?

STAND UNIQU3 will be performing the song Back to Life, which was written by songwriters Sky Adams, Jakke Erixson and Jack Hawitt. The songwriters have penned hits for artists like Jason Derulo, Lauren Spencer Smith, Kylie Minogue and Ava Max. The song carries a positive message which is all about confronting your fears.

When is The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 takes place in Nice, France, on Sunday 26th November 2023 - and the public vote opens on 24th November. It will air at 3pm on the CBBC channel and BBC Two, and fans can catch up if they miss it on BBC iPlayer.

Has the UK ever won Junior Eurovision?

The UK has never won Junior Eurovision. The most successful Junior Eurovision nation is Georgia, which has won the contest three times. Poland has won twice, and is the only nation to have won back-to-back contests.

Last year's winner was French singer Lissandro.

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will air on CBBC on Sunday 26th November.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.