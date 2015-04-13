Judy Murray on why Strictly Come Dancing should win at the Bafta TV Awards 2015
The tennis coach and Strictly contestant on why the "friendly and sparkly" dance show deserves the Radio Times Audience Award...
Did being part of Strictly live up to expectations?
It did! I love watching the show, so I jumped at the chance to be involved. It was fascinating to see behind the scenes and watch how the show is put together. About 300 people work on Strictly from start to finish – it’s a massive operation. The only thing I didn’t like was wearing heels...
What was the highlight?
Making so many new friends. My dance partner Anton Du Beke was so much fun to be around. He’s upbeat all the time and very patient. I’ve kept up with all the girl contestants, which means that the Strictly experience will last forever!
Why does Strictly deserve a Bafta?
More like this
It’s wonderful family entertainment. Whether you are three or 93, you can enjoy the show; it’s so friendly and sparkly.
Why you should vote for the other House of Fraser British Academy Television Awards Radio Times Audience Award nominees...
Gareth Malone on Game of Thrones
Alan Johnson on The Great British Bake Off