When my boys were younger I used to tell them to “shake like a jelly!” before their matches, so they’d feel loose and relaxed. However much I shake my arms and legs before stepping on to the Strictly dance floor, I just can’t seem to shake off my nerves.

Advertisement

The moment I hear the dreaded words “Judy Murray and Anton du Beke dancing...” I freeze. That one moment of doubt, fear and hesitation is disastrous. It’s not like tennis, where you can lose the first set but go on to win the match.