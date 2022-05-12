Throughout the one-hour special, the contestants brought their interesting takes on a Jubilee cake to the table in the hopes of their recipes following in the footsteps of Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge.

Tonight on BBC One was The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking – a competition which saw five home bakers compete for the chance to make a celebratory cake for The Queen's Jubilee .

From a Passion Fruit and Thyme Frangipane Tart to a Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle, all sorts of desserts were presented to the judging panel, which was chaired by Mary Berry – but who won?

Here's everything you need to know about the Jubilee Pudding winner and their winning recipe.

Who won The Queen's Jubilee Pudding?

Jemma Melvin’s Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle was awarded the title of Platinum Pudding for The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in a unanimous decision by judges.

The winning recipe beat off competition from the four other creative and passionate bakers, Kathryn, Sam, Shabnam and Susan in the Fortnum & Mason Platinum Pudding competition to take the title.

The dish becomes part of British food history, following in the footsteps of the Coronation Chicken and the Victoria Sponge.

Jubilee Pudding winner Jemma BBC

What is the winning recipe?

Jemma won the competition with her delicious Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle.

The winning recipe wowed judges, including Dame Mary Berry and chef Monica Galetti, at the first mouthful and it can be easily recreated by people at home.

The decision to pick her trifle consisting of lemon curd Swiss roll on the bottom, St Clement’s jelly, lemon custard, amaretti biscuits, mandarin coulis, fresh whipped cream, candied peel, chocolate shards and crushed amaretti biscuits on top, was unanimous.

Patron of The Big Jubilee Lunch, HRH The Duchess of Cornwall was a surprise special guest and announced the winning recipe. As she hugged Jemma she told her: “Many congratulations”.

Chair of the esteemed judging panel, Dame Mary Berry said: “It’s absolutely wonderful, I think Britain is going to be so delighted and The Queen too.”

Fortnum & Mason Executive Pastry Chef and Judge, Roger Pizey, aded: “I really think we’ll be making Jemma’s trifle for at least the next 50 to 100 years without a doubt.”

Judge Monica Galetti said: “I love lemon and sometimes people hold back, and they’re scared to put that lemon into it, and as you’re eating it you’re thinking, ‘oh it can’t get any better.’ I got chunks of the amaretti biscuit that have soaked up the cream and they’re chewy and I am so happy right now.”

Asked about her inspiration Jemma, a baker since age six - who lives with her long-term partner, James and their rescue-dog Bella, said: “My inspiration is both my gran and my nan. My gran is with us but sadly my nan is not, they are both extremely important to me. My gran taught me how to bake but my nan's signature dish was a trifle."

